Delhi's blazing heatwave: As temperature soars, so does the impatience of citizens

Delhi is currently witnessing the wrath of summer, with temperatures touching 48 degrees Celsius. IMD has issued a red alert for heatwave in the national capital and neighbouring states. In fact, the Delhi government on May 20 also directed private and government-aided schools to shut down with immediate effect. It is also said that the temperature will only rise in the coming days. Delhi has been seeing a steady rise in temperature in recent days, culminating in the highest temperature recorded this summer on Sunday when the temperature reached 44.4 degrees Celsius.(AFP)

As residents of Delhi fear to step out of their homes, numerous people have taken to social media to express their frustration regarding the heat. (Also Read: Severe heat wave in Delhi on voting day, say weather officials)

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Here's how people reacted to Delhi's soaring temperature:

According to private weather forecaster Skymet Weather, Saturday's high could hit 45°C. In a statement, Skymet added that the Election Commission of India has set up amenities at the 2,627 polling places in the city, including air conditioners, mist fans, cold drinking water, and covered waiting areas, to give voters a break.

They said, "Despite all the arrangements, keeping fingers crossed that the oppressive heat should not become a deterrent for the common man to cast their vote."

Mahesh Palawat, vice president meteorology and climate change at Skymet added, "The wind direction has changed to easterly briefly. There is cyclonic circulation over Haryana, which can cause isolated thunderstorm activity. But humidity is only 30% so there is no moisture. It's almost dry. On polling day again, it will be dry, hot and clear skies with high-velocity winds. Heatwave conditions are expected, so people should prepare accordingly."

The weather office also warned that heatwave might become severe over the plains of northwest India and in north Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat State in the next five days.

People in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh are likely to face heat illnesses and heat strokes.