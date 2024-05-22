Heatwave News LIVE: IMD issues ‘red alert’ in Delhi, Haryana, UP; temp to touch 48 degrees

A man takes shelter under an umbrella from the scorching sun on a hot summer afternoon in New Delhi on May 3, 2024, amid the ongoing heatwave. (AFP)

Heatwave News LIVE: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red alert’ warning for multiple states in north India due to the ongoing heatwave conditions and soaring temperatures in the area. It is expected that the maximum temperatures in these states will hit 48 degrees Celsius in the ongoing week, in view of the weather forecast issued by the MeT department....Read More

IMD has issued a red alert for heatwave in northern Indian cities such as Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh. The weather agencies predicted severe heatwave conditions over these states for the next five days. This comes just as Delhi as well as multiple seats in UP and Haryana are gearing up for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024, on Saturday. It is expected that the maximum temperature on May 25 will touch 47 degrees Celsius across Delhi NCR areas on polling day.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, senior IMD scientist Naresh Kumar said, "Temperatures are currently above normal across North West India and we had issued a red alert for the region over the past 2-3 days. With regard to a state-wise forecast, we have issued a red alert in Rajasthan for the next five days. The maximum temperature is likely to inch further up from 45°C and settle at 47°C."

"In Punjab and Haryana, maximum temperatures have registered a marginal drop due to a prevailing western disturbance but they will increase gradually hereafter by 2 to 3 degrees. we have already issued a 'red alert' for these two states. In neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, we have issued a red alert for the next five days and an orange alert for northern parts of Madhya Pradesh," Kumar told ANI.