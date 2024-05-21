Severe heat wave in Delhi on voting day, say weather officials

NEW DELHI: Delhi will have heatwave to severe conditions on Saturday when millions of voters in the national capital are due to vote for the seven Lok Sabha seats, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday Delhi Police Women personnel drinking water on a hot summer day, at Civil Lines in Delhi on May 15 (HT FILE PHOTO/Raj K Raj)

“Our warnings show that temperatures are likely to be high in heat wave category but voting is important and as far as we understand, measures are being taken to prevent emergencies,” said a weather official.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Private weather forecaster Skymet Weather said the temperature may breach 45°C on Saturday.

In a statement, Skymet said the Election Commission of India had made arrangements such as air coolers and mist fans, cold drinking water, shaded waiting areas, at the city’s 2,627 polling booths to provide respite to voters. “Despite all the arrangements, keeping fingers crossed that the oppressive heat should not become a deterrent for the common man, to cast their vote,” it added.

“The wind direction has changed to easterly briefly. There is a cyclonic circulation over Haryana which can cause some isolated thunderstorm activity. But humidity is only 30% so there is no moisture. Its almost dry. On polling day again, it will be dry, hot and clear skies with high velocity winds. Heat wave conditions are expected so people should prepare accordingly,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president meteorology and climate change at Skymet.

Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are most likely to continue over plains of northwest India and heat wave conditions over north Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat State during next five days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned on Tuesday.

There is very high likelihood of developing heat illness and heat stroke in all ages during next five days in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh. Extreme care needed for vulnerable people. There is a red category warning for all these northwestern states until May 25.

Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions have been observed in many parts over Haryana, Delhi; in some parts of Punjab. Heat wave conditions observed in some parts over Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh and isolated pockets of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. Heat wave conditions have been prevailing over Gujarat region since May 15; Saurashtra and Kutch since May 16; over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan since May 17.

Warm night conditions were observed in some parts of Rajasthan. On Monday, the highest maximum temperature of 47.4°C was reported at Najafgarh (Delhi).

Heavy to very heavy rainfall observed at isolated places over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Coastal Karnataka; Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Odisha, Interior Karnataka, Lakshadweep and Gangetic West Bengal. Hailstorm was observed at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha.

Rain over east India

A low pressure area is likely to form over Southwest Bay of Bengal on Wednesday. It is likely to move northeastwards and concentrate into a depression over central parts of Bay of Bengal by morning of May 24. It would continue to move northeastwards and intensify further thereafter, IMD said.

Skymet Weather also said the LPA is likely to form soon and is most likely intensify to a deep depression or a cyclone. “It is a fast moving system and some models are indicating that it will move towards the Myanmar coast. However, I do not see any major risk to our monsoon onset,” said Palawat.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over North & South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur districts of West Bengal and Balasore district of Odisha on May 25. Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over Mizoram, Tripura and South Manipur on May 25. Fishermen are advised not to venture into central & adjoining south Bay of Bengal from May 23 and into North Bay of Bengal from May 24 onwards. Fishermen out at sea are advised to return to the coast before May 23.

“The track will be issued very soon possibly when the low pressure area forms,” said M Mohapatra, director general, IMD.