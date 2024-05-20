Election Commission takes measures to fight heatwave on polling day in Delhi

The Election Commission of India is making preparations at all 2,627 polling booths in the Capital to provide respite to voters from the heat, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the maximum temperature on May 25 — the day Delhi votes — may rise to 46 degrees Celsius (°C). IMD has a heatwave alert in place till Friday and could extend it further in the coming days, officials said. (ANI)

IMD has a heatwave alert in place till Friday and could extend it further in the coming days, officials said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Heatwave alert for next 4 days in Delhi, govt tells schools to call early vacations

Delhi’s chief electoral officer (CEO) P Krishnamurthy said the poll panel has listed out certain facilities that would be provided at all the polling booths across the seven Lok Sabha constituencies of the Capital as part of efforts to mitigate the impact of the heat.

“There are predictions of heatwave conditions on the day of polling, and there is concern over it. We have held meetings with MCD, Delhi Jal Board and other stakeholder agencies. We are taking necessary measures to ensure the comfort and safety of voters so that no voter feels any kind of discomfort due to projected heatwave conditions on the polling day,” said Krishnamurthy.

The list of facilities to fight heat include provisions of air-coolers or mist fans, cold drinking water, shaded waiting areas, ORS, paramedical personnel, and around two wheelchairs at each location among others, said Krishnamurthy,

“The stakeholders concerned will be equipping every polling station with safe drinking water and properly shaded waiting areas with air coolers, essential medical kits, and supplies. The urban local bodies and health department will provide the requisite paramedical staff equipped with essential medicines, including ORS, at each polling location in the capital on the day of polling. Arrangements are being made to enable the voters to cast their votes in smooth, hassle free and convenient manner. The voting will begin at 7am and continue till 6pm. I urge the eligible voters to turn out in large number to participate in the elections,” said Krishnamurthy.

The poll panel is also prepared to provide adequate security measures in place for the polls. “Over 100,000 polling personnel will be engaged for the Lok Sabha polls. Additionally, 46 companies of Central Armed Police Forces, 78,578 Delhi Police personnel, and 19,000 home guards will deployed for extensive security arrangements across all polling stations in Delhi,” said an official.

Rural voters show gusto, heat gets better of urban ones in Lucknow

The poll panel said it will among the 2,627 polling locations 70 pink booths will also be set up, which will be handled by women officials only. Along with this, 70 model polling booths will be set up.