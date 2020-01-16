Tripura BJP gets new chief after four years of Chief Minister Biplab Deb’s presidentship

india

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 09:32 IST

Dr Manik Saha was appointed as the new chief of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Tripura unit on Wednesday, four years after the presidentship of chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

Announcing the name of new party chief at BJP state office, Union minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat told reporters, “Elections to the party’s booth, mandal and district level were concluded properly. The process of state-level party election ended with the name of Dr Manik Saha.”

The organisational elections to different levels had started a few months ago.

Chief minister Deb welcomed Dr Saha and urged him to start working together with all the party workers. “The BJP got 36 seats out of 60 in 2018 Assembly elections. Our alliance partner Indigenous Peoples’ Front of Tripura got eight seats. I urge our new party president to start preparations for the next Assembly polls in 2023 soon to ensure victory in all the Assembly seats,” Deb said.

“When I became the president, I had a small team. Many doubted us saying that we are inexperienced and could not make any difference. But we have proved successfully that this small team had dislodged the 25-year-old Marxist government,” said Deb.

Deb came to Tripura in 2015 as in-charge of Mahajansampark Abhiyan. Later, he became president of BJP on January 6, 2016. His tenure was scheduled to get over in January, 2019, but was extended till August last year due the parliamentary elections.

“Our former president and chief minister said to ensure hundred per cent victory in 2023 Assembly polls. We will surely try to meet his expectation. That’s why, I appeal to all my party workers to work united to meet the target,” said Dr Saha.

Saha, a renowned dental surgeon of the state, had joined the BJP in 2016.