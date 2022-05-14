Tripura CM Biplab Deb resigns, legislative party meet at 5 pm to pick new leader

Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb on Saturday resigned, just a year before the state goes to polls. The BJP legislative party will meet at 5 pm to pick its new leader.

Union minister Bhupender Yadav, national general secretary, Vinod Tawde will be central observers. state in- charge Vinod Sonkar will also be present for the meeting.

“ We have heard about it. We don't know much on the issue to give reaction. We will let you know after our discussion with BJP president,” BJP spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty told Hindustan Times.



Deb became the chief minister of the state after the BJP won the 2018 Tripura polls, ending the 25-year-long rule of the Left Front government. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to face a tough challenge from Trinamool Congress, which defeated the BJP in the 2021 polls.



When asked about the challenge posed by Mamata Banerjee's TMC, Biplab Deb last month had said that the saffron party is confident of winning the 2023 polls comfortably in the 60-member assembly, adding that whatever opposition it faces will be from the CPM.

“There is hardly any opposition in Tripura…whatever remains of it is the CPM,” Deb had said.



But Biplab Deb is not the only BJP chief minister to have resigned year before the elections. In 2021, BJP-ruled Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Karnataka witnessed leadership changes.







