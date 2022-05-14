Home / India News / Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb quits a year ahead of assembly polls
india news

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb quits a year ahead of assembly polls

Deb assumed the chief minister’s post in 2018 after the BJP formed the government in alliance with the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) in the state for the first time, ending the nearly 25-year-long rule of the Left Front.
Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday resigned from his post with barely eight months left for the 2023 assembly polls. (HT PHOTO.)
Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday resigned from his post with barely eight months left for the 2023 assembly polls. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on May 14, 2022 04:35 PM IST
Copy Link
ByPriyanka Deb Barman

Agartala: Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday resigned from his post with barely eight months left for the 2023 assembly polls in the state.

The reason for his sudden resignation is yet to be known.

Deb assumed the chief minister’s post in 2018 after the BJP formed the government in alliance with the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) in the state for the first time, ending the nearly 25-year-long rule of the Left Front.

“We have heard about it. We don’t know much about the issue to react just yet. We will let you know after our discussion with the BJP president,” BJP spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out