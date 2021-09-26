Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Tripura CM Biplab tells officers not to fear contempt of court action, as he is ‘the tiger’
Tripura CM Biplab tells officers not to fear contempt of court action, as he is ‘the tiger’

Tripura CM Deb also mentioned how the state’s previous chief secretary was disposed of his duties because he feared “contempt of court”.
By Priyanka Deb Barman, Agartala
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 11:06 PM IST
Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb said that the ultimate power rests in the hand of the ‘father’ (baap). (PTI)

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday sparked a controversy after he said civil service officers should work for the people without thinking about contempt of court while addressing the biennial conference of Tripura Civil Service Officers Association on Saturday. “Contempt of Court is said in such a way as if a tiger is sitting. I am the tiger. The power lies with the person who runs the government. It means that all power lies with the people. We are a ‘by the people’s government and not by the court government,” the CM said.

He also mentioned how the state’s previous chief secretary was disposed of his duties because he feared “contempt of court”. Reacting to the comments, Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday uploaded a video clip of Deb’s speech on Twitter, claiming that Deb mocked judiciary and democracy as well.

“@BjpBiplab is a DISGRACE to the entire nation! He shamelessly mocks Democracy, MOCKS the Hon’ble JUDICIARY and seemingly gets away with it! Will the SUPREME COURT take cognizance of his comments that reflect such grave disrespect?” Banerjee tweeted on Sunday.

Reacting to Banerjee’s tweet, OSD to Deb, Sanjay Mishra took to Twitter and said, “You must listen to full speech before spreading your fake propaganda, which you have learned from your political guru CPM and how much respect you have for government institutions we all know that.”

CPM leader Pabitra Kar said, “Whatever chief minister said is an attack on Constitution and judiciary. Being a chief minister, he cannot say such things. We condemn it and we will take initiative to draw the attention of the judiciary towards the matter.”

