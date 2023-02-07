Tripura elections: TIPRA Motha in ‘secret’ alliance with Left, Congress, says Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (Tipra) Motha in poll-bound Tripura, alleging the regional party has a “secret understanding” with the Congress and CPI(M) and is “trying to bring back Communist rule in the state by misleading indigenous people”.

Shah also took potshots at the CPI(M) and Congress, which has decided to contest the February 16 elections together, saying the two parties “never respected tribals”.

The TIPRA Motha, headed by Tripura royal scion Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma, has been heading the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council ( TTAADC) since 2021. The regional party recently announced to contest the polls alone after its meeting with Shah over its demand for Greater Tipraland – a separate state for the indigenous people – turned futile. The party has decided to contest in 42 out of 60 seats.

Addressing a rally at Santirbazar in South District, Shah said: “The CPI(M) and Congress have a universal alliance. The TIPRA Motha has a secret understanding with them. So, if you (people) vote for the TIPRA Motha, it will go to the Communists. If you vote for the Congress, it will also go to the Communists. So, if you vote for any of them, the Communists will form the government. If you want the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) again, then cast your vote for the Lotus symbol.”

Taking a swipe at the Left-Congress alliance, he said: “The Congress and Communists ruled Tripura for over 50 years, yet there was no development. The Congress has given you ‘andhakaar’ (darkness), but we (BJP) have given you ‘adhikaar’ (rights).”

He added: “You (people) have seen the rule of the Communists and Congress. We promise to bring in paribartan (change). We shall work to make Tripura the most developed state in the Northeast Region in the coming five years.”

The BJP is contesting the polls in an alliance with the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT). The BJP is contesting in 55 seats and the IPFT in six seats.

Shah urged the people to have faith in the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre and assured development activities for the tribals in the state in the next five years.

“The demography of the state is changing due to infiltration. Only the BJP can stop this. We can stop violence, infiltration and bring development, education, employment and peace. So, I appeal to you to campaign for the lotus symbol in your villages and bring us to power in a single majority,” the former BJP chief said.

Deb Barma dismissed Shah’s claims of “secret understanding” with the Left and Congress. “The Maharajas cannot be the B team of the Communists. We defeated the CPM in TTAADC. Perhaps he (Shah) is unhappy as we did not ally with them. In reality, the BJP sees us as the biggest challenger to them,” he said.

At another rally in Khowai later in the day, Shah said the BJP forced over 9,000 terrorists to surrender across the Northeast.

“The Northeastern region is on the path of development; airports, roads are being built, railways tracks are being laid under the BJP rule,” he said.

“We have brought peace and prosperity to Tripura in the last five years. But these five years are not enough... The journey has to continue. If Tripura can develop, it can do so only under the BJP. Through our policies, we have ensured social and economic upliftment of every section of the society,” he said.

Last month, the Left-Congress alliance announced the CPM will contest the upcoming polls in 43 seats and the Congress in 13 seats. The Communist Party of India (CPI), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and Forward Bloc will contest one seat each. The Left is also backing an independent candidate.

The results for the elections will be announced on March 2.