Tripura govt asks police to review UAPA cases against 102 social media users

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb has asked the director general of police to review cases where 102 social media users including advocates, journalists, and social activists were booked for sharing and speaking out online over alleged vandalism of religious structures that happened in October. The CM has also asked the police top brass to submit a report.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following the order from the chief minister’s office, DGP VS Yadav directed the Crime Branch to look into these cases.

An official from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that stern action will be taken against those who attempted to spread rumours to disturb communal harmony in the state. If the review report finds no evidence against the accused people of spreading rumours of communal disturbances, the state might drop their cases.

“There was a conspiracy to disturb law and order by posting fake photos and videos on social media a few days back. Tripura police booked 102 people in order to maintain harmony and bring the situation under control then and the CM has asked the DGP to review these cases,” said the official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tripura police booked at least 102 social media account holders including 68 people with Twitter accounts under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act along with other charges for posting distorted news regarding communal violence in the state on November 3. Letters were also sent by the administration to these social media platforms to block these accounts.