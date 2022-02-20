Tripura govt bans use of school resources for political events

AGARTALA: The Tripura government on Saturday issued a notification imposing restrictions on using any school resources, including playground, by any political party to conduct political events.

“... No school resources including playground shall be used by any political party /organiser to conduct political functions /rallies etc,” said a notification signed by director of School (Education) department Chandni Chandran.

A No Objection Certificate (NOC) should be obtained from either the director of Secondary or Elementary Education directorate or from the district education officer concerned for conducting any other programmes, that too only after school hours or during holidays, according to the notification.

The official, in the notification, said that some headmasters have violated the rules by giving consent to use school playground for organising political events during school hours and without obtaining NOC and the actions could not be accepted as schools have opened after a long break due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“The undersigned is to inform all Headmasters/TICs (teachers in charge) that strict action will be taken against them for the violations already committed and to warn others against any such violations in future,” says the notification.

Even if any organisation plans to hold permissible or non-permissible activities without NOC in schools, the headmasters concerned or teachers in charge would be held responsible to inform the district education officers or inspector of schools.

This would be forwarded to the local administrative and police authorities for cancellation of the events concerned. Further, these issues would be looked at by the district magistrates concerned and the elementary education director for follow-up action.