Tripura govt handle tweets poster with Kolkata flyover, deletes after criticism

The Opposition parties of Tripura targeted the state government for using Kolkata's Sealdah flyover in a poster of a slogan writing competition on Motor Vehicle Driving Regulations.
File photo: Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb.(Twitter/@BjpBiplab)
Published on Dec 11, 2021 04:02 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Trinamool Congress on Saturday lashed out at the Biplab Kumar Deb-led Tripura government for tweeting a poster of a flyover of Kolkata. Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of “renting” the development works of other states for its own promotion, the Opposition parties of Tripura targeted the state government for using Kolkata's Sealdah flyover in a poster of a slogan writing competition on Motor Vehicle Driving Regulations.

"It is a very shameful act by the BJP-led government in Tripura to showcase West Bengal's flyover for highlighting Biplab Kumar Deb government's success. It looks like a rented campaign by the BJP government," news agency PTI quoted Subal Bhowmik, Trinamool’s state steering committee convener, as saying.

The CPI(M) claimed the Tripura government had no other option than to use the photograph of a Kolkata flyover to show off its development works.

The MyGov Tripura Twitter account deleted the poster amid criticism from the Opposition.

The ruling BJP, however, defended the poster, saying it was related to a national-level competition and the party thinks the nation comprises all the states, reported PTI. Blaming the Opposition for showing the “negativity”, Tripura BJP’s chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said the poster was aimed at making people aware of “congested roads”.

"The tweet was in regards to a national-level competition, to show a congested road irrespective of states. It was aimed at making people aware about congested roads. The BJP thinks the nation comprises all the states," Chakraborty said, as quoted by PTI.

This is not the first time the BJP-ruled governments have faced criticism for showcasing other states’ work as their own. In September, a UP government advertisement used Kolkata’s Maa Flyover to showcase the development works of the Yogi Adityanath administration. The Union ministry of civil aviation last month tweeted West Bengal’s Durgapur airport as an airport located in Uttarakhand.

(With agency inputs)

tripura bharatiya janata party trinamool
