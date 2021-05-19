Tripura man dies by suicide two weeks after wife ended her life

A man from South Tripura district, who has been suffering from depression for the last two weeks since his wife’s death, allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday, Tripura police said.

The deceased was found wriggling in pain at his house and was first taken to a local health centre before being shifted to Sabroom district hospital, where he was declared dead, said police.

“He was learnt to have been depressed since [the past] few days and could have taken the drastic step as a result. We are investigating the matter,” said officer in-charge of Sabroom police station Dulal Datta.

The man allegedly slipped into depression after his wife’s death by suicide on May 4, following humiliation by villagers over her alleged extra-marital relationship.

Police said she had attempted to end her life earlier as well but it was thwarted by her husband. 11 persons linked to her suicide case were later arrested after Tripura high court took suo motu cognisance of the matter.