Tripura orders ban on political events on school premises

The Tripura government on Saturday issued a strict order restricting any kind of political rallies and programmes on school premises during or after school hours. the order was issued by the state education department on the basis of some reports against a section of headmasters who had been found allowing such programmes on school premises.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The education department further made a no objection certificate (NOC) mandatory for conducting any such political programmes on the premises.

"It is hereby reiterated that no school resources including playground shall be used by any political party/organizer to conduct political functions/rallies etc. No objection Certificate from the Director Secondary/Elementary Education or concerned District Education Officer as the case may be a prerequisite for organizing of other programmes as well strictly during holidays or after school hours. The undersigned is of information that some Headmasters/TICs have violated this rule and have tacitly given approval to the use of school ground for political gatherings during school hours despite the organizer not obtaining NOC," read the order.

The Tripura government also underscored that utmost priority should be given to studies in physical classes during school hours as the Covid-19 lockdowns had already severely affected classroom teaching.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"…it is completely unacceptable that the Headmasters are allowing such activities seriously hampering teaching-learning activities and violating the norms of the Department. The undersigned is to inform all Headmasters/TICs that strict action will be taken against them for the violations already committed and to warn others against any such violations in future," the order stated.

"In case any organization is planning to conduct a non-permissible activity or a permissible activity without obtaining approval, it is the duty of the HM/TIC to inform the Inspector of Schools/District Education Officers. After receipt of such information, the matter has to be immediately taken up with local administrative and Police authorities - Sub Divisional Magistrate & Sub Divisional Police Officers requesting cancellation of permission given for the programme. Any such request should be intimated to concerned District Magistrates and Director Elementary/Secondary Education for follow up action," read the order explaining the consequences of violation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a recent past, Tripura has witnessed an increase in incidents of political violence. The sixty-member assembly in Tripura will go to polls next year. The state is set to face a triangular fight among the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON