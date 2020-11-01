e-paper
Home / India News / Tripura police investigate 18-year-old extortion notice by outlawed terrorist outfit

Tripura police investigate 18-year-old extortion notice by outlawed terrorist outfit

The NLFT was responsible for violent activities including 317 insurgency incidents in which 28 security forces and 62 civilians lost their lives during the period 2005-2015.

india Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 18:43 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times, Agartala
Representative Photo
Representative Photo
         

Tripura police are investigating two extortion notices signed by an outlawed terrorist group 18 years ago that surfaced at Vangmun village located in North district, across Tripura-Mizoram inter-state boundary.

Vangmun village council president Zosangliana received the two extortion notices signed by Md. D Bwskang, self-styled deputy collector of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Twipra Kingdom, that was led by the banned terrorist group National Liberation Front of Twipra ( NLFT) on October 23. Surprisingly, the two notices were dated October 23, 2002.

“We got the complaint from the village council president on October 26. We are trying to verify the genuineness of the two notices, however, we have started our investigation,” officer-in-charge of Vangmun police station Shyamal Murasingh told reporters.

According to the village council president, the notices demanded Rs 200 from each household. The complainant was under home quarantine due to which he came to the police station three days after receiving the notices, the official added.

With the agenda of sovereign Tripura, the NLFT was formed on March 12 in 1989. It was banned in 1997 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and then under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA).

The NLFT was responsible for violent activities including 317 insurgency incidents in which 28 security forces and 62 civilians lost their lives during the period 2005-2015, according to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs record.

