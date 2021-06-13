Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

Tripura reduces 30% syllabi for 10 and 12 board students due to Covid-19

All the educational institutions including schools, colleges and universities in Tripura are closed since April this year due to the sharp rise in Covid-19 infections in the second wave of the pandemic.
By Priyanka Deb Barman
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 05:25 PM IST
For the second year in the running, the syllabi in schools under the Tripura board of secondary education have been reduced for selected classes due to the disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Tripura has reduced syllabi for class 10 and 12 by 30% for the 2022 board examinations, said state’s secondary education board president Dr Bhabatosh Saha.

“Students, who would appear for the class 10 and 12 board examinations in 2022, will write exams on 70% of their syllabi. This decision was taken recently eyeing the pandemic,” said Dr Saha, president of Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE)

“The reduction of syllabi will be applicable for the board candidates next year”, Saha added.

This is the second year in the running when the syllabi in schools under the board have been reduced for selected classes due to the disruptions caused by the pandemic. In academic session 2020-2021, students of classes 9 to 12 followed 30% curtailed syllabi.

All the educational institutions including schools, colleges and universities in Tripura are closed since April this year due to rise in Covid-19 infections in the second wave of the pandemic.

The secondary education board initially postponed class 10 and 12 examinations this year for all students of academic session 2020-2021 and later said examinations will only be conducted in selected subjects. However, a final decision on the matter has not been taken so far.

601 lives have been lost in Tripura from 58,093 Covid 19 infections registered so far; however, the number of active cases is far less at 5,271.

