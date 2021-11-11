Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tripura reports highest number of dengue cases in five years
Tripura reports highest number of dengue cases in five years

The state has reported the highest number of dengue cases in the last five years since 2017, recording at least 255 across five of the eight districts. The disease has caused no death so far
Tourists hang out near the hills at Unakoti in Kailashahar, Tripura. The state has reported its highest number of dengue cases in the last five years. (ANI/File)
Published on Nov 11, 2021 04:25 PM IST
By Priyanka Deb Barman

Tripura has reported the highest number of dengue cases in five years since 2017 - at least 255 - across five of the state’s eight districts even as the disease has caused no death so far, a health official said on Thursday.

“Nearly 70% of the total cases have been detected in Gomati (76) and Unakoti (56) districts through screening. After visiting the infected areas, we found almost 95% of people infected are rubber garden workers,” said state surveillance officer Deep Debbarma. He added 27 cases were reported from the Sepahijala district and one case each from North and South districts.

A second health official said 127 cases were detected in 2017, 100 in 2018, 109 in 2019 and 24 in 2020.

“We have already done fogging. Awareness campaigns about the disease have started. We advise people who develop severe body pain along with fever to visit their nearest health centre and get themselves tested.”

