Tripura sent 151 samples for Covid-19 testing. More than half found positive for Delta plus

Tripura confirmed on Friday that more than half of the samples that the state sent for genome sequencing to West Bengal have, in fact, turned out to be positive for the Delta plus variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which is feared to potentially drive a third wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in India. Of the 151 total samples that were sent for testing, as many as 90 have come back positive for the Delta plus strain, medical professionals in the state confirmed.

"Tripura had sent 151 RT-PCR samples for genome sequencing in West Bengal," said Dr. Deep Debbarma, a Covid-19 nodal officer in Tripura, on Friday. "Of these, more than 90 samples were found to be Delta plus variants," he said, adding, "It is a matter of concern."

The Union health ministry said earlier this week on Wednesday that 'variants of concern' of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus were detected in as many as 174 districts across 35 states and Union territories. The highest number of these cases have been from Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab, Telangana, West Bengal, and Gujarat, according to the health ministry.

In a first, Uttar Pradesh reported two cases of the Delta plus Covid-19 variant from Gorakhpur and Deoria on Thursday. A day later, the state said that the Delta Plus variant of Covid-19 was again found in as many as 107 samples. In addition to this, two cases of the 'Kappa' variant of Covid-19, a new strain, have also been detected in the state, an official statement confirmed.

It is said that the Delta plus Covid-19 variant may drive a potential third wave of the pandemic in India. The Delta variant was the key driver behind the last wave, which was almost twice as deadly as the first.

The rate of infection was so fast during the second wave that on average, around 1000 people were reported to be getting infected by Covid-19 daily during the months of April and May, while the 'real' death toll was believed to be far beyond the official tally. Now that the second wave of the pandemic is finally showing signs of receding, news of a potential third wave, driven by the Delta plus variant, has pushed the country to a frenzy.