Tripura woman allegedly burnt to death over dowry; husband, in-laws arrested

A man along with his brother and mother was arrested in Tripura for allegedly burning his wife to death after she failed to fulfill their dowry demands.

The incident took place on Thursday evening in Unakoti district’s Kumarghat, which is nearly 132 kilometers from Agartala.

The deceased, identified as Lipi Dey, 23, got married to Kishore Das, a local small businessman, six years ago.

The deceased woman’s father, Nirmal Dey, lodged a case against Kishore and his family at the Kumarghat police station. On the basis of the complaint, police arrested Kishore and his brother on Thursday. Later, the police also arrested the deceased woman’s mother-in-law and the three were then produced before court on Friday.

“The woman’s father accused her in-laws of torturing her for dowry many times and killing her. We arrested them and produced before court. In our preliminary investigation, we feel it might be a dowry related death,” said Officer in-charge of Kumarghat Police Station Pradyot Datta.

First Published: May 31, 2019 21:20 IST