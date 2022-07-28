Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Truckloads of money, cash in washroom: What all recovered from Arpita Mukherjee apart from 50 crore

₹50 crore have been recovered in total from two flats of Arpita Mukherjee.  All these money were in cash – in the notes of ₹500, and ₹2,000. Reports claimed in Arpita's Belgharia flat, cash was found in washroom as well. 
Arpita Mukherjee is believed to have told the investigators that Partha Chatterjee used her flats as mini bank. (ANI)
Updated on Jul 28, 2022 09:06 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

The enforcement directorate so far raided two flats of Arpita Mukherjee said to be a close associate of West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, and found a huge stash of cash amounting to 50 crore, apart from gold, dollars and some documents. The recoveries are in connection with the teacher appointment scam. Arpita Mukherjee, an actor, and model, who worked in the Bengali and Odia film industry, is in ED custody. She is believed to have disclosed to the investigators Partha Chatterjee had used his flats as a mini bank. The Trinamool has already distanced from the money recovered.

Also Read | Deeds linked to Arpita Mukherjee found at Partha Chatterjee’s house: ED official

Here is a list of things that have been found in Arpita Mukherjee's flats:

The ED raided two of her flats -- one in South Kolkata and the other in Belgharia, near Kolkata.

In the first raid, the ED recovered -

1. 21 crore in currency notes

2. Gold worth more than 70 lakh

3. More than 50 lakh in dollars.

4. 20 mobile phones

In the second raid on Wednesday, the ED recovered

1. 28 crore

2. 5kg gold including gold bars

17 items found in Partha Chatterjee's house

> 13 deeds, some of which are linked to Arpita Mukherjee. At least one deed, comprising 44 pages, dates back to 2012, which suggests that the duo knew each other at least for the last 10 years.

> Hard disk, mobile phone

> Documents relating to appointment (of group D staff in schools) and transfer of posts

> Admit cards of candidates

Counting of notes went on for hours at Arpita Mukherjee's flat in Belgharia. 
The counting of notes ended on Thursday morning. The cash is being loaded into trucks. 

It has been claimed in reports that in the second raid officials found cash hidden in the washroom as well. ED officials got to know about Arpita Mukherjee's Belgharia residence after interrogating her with which she is reportedly cooperating. The counting of cash started at around 6pm on Wednesday and went till 4am on Thursday. Huge machines were brought to count the notes and in the morning trucks were filled with the cash.

(With inputs from agencies, Bureau)

HT News Desk

ssc partha chatterjee mamata banerjee
