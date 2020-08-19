‘Truth will surface’: Politicians welcome Supreme Court verdict in Sushant Singh Rajput case

india

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 12:17 IST

The Supreme Court’s judgement to order to allow the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to continue with the probe against Rhea Chakraborty in the Supreme Court has been hailed by the politicians.

“We welcome the decision of the Supreme Court to allow CBI to continue with its probe of Sushant death case on the basis of FIR filed in Bihar. Our stand vindicated,” Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said on Twitter.

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar also appreciated the apex court for allowing CBI enquiry into the late actor’s case stating that “hidden hands” misguiding police would “be exposed”.

“Thanks Hon’ble SC! CBI enquiry = #Justice4ssr! “Hidden hands” misguidinh (misguiding) police investigation will be exposed! Jail time for “Pub & party gang” who enjoyed illegally, while 15,000+ Mumbaikars died in lockdown! Note- Justice will b done, Shelar tweeted”

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan said the court’s order has brought relief to Rajput’s family.

“Not only the truth will surface now but those name will also come out who were behind disrupting the investigation in the case. I hope the Court’s order has brought relief to Sushant Singh Rajput’s family,” he said after the verdict.

A single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy refused to grant relief to Chakraborty and instead agreed that Bihar Police will have jurisdiction in the case. As a consequence, the court said, “Bihar Police was competent to give consent to CBI.”

Chakraborty had approached the apex court questioning the lodging of FIR against her at Patna and sought it’s transfer under Section 406 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to Mumbai.

“Our family thanks the Supreme Court, and all those who were a part of this movement for justice. Now, we are certain that Sushant will get justice,” said Niraj Singh Babloo, Bihar BJP MLA.

The apex court also agreed with Mumbai Police and Chakraborty that contents of the complaint did indicate Mumbai Police does possess jurisdiction. However, the court stated, “If any other case or complaint is registered in connection with the unnatural death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the CBI can register a new case as well and carry out probe.”

The court had reserved its judgment on August 11 after hearing the lawyers appearing for Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant’s father, Bihar government, Maharashtra government and CBI.