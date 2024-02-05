 TTD to establish platform for non-Hindus to take to Hinduism | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / TTD to establish platform for non-Hindus to take to Hinduism

TTD to establish platform for non-Hindus to take to Hinduism

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Feb 05, 2024 09:14 AM IST

Hyderabad Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) plans to establish a platform for non-Hindus to declare their faith in Hinduism and adopt Sanatan Dharma. TTD trust board chairman Bhumana Karunukar Reddy said the platform would be the first of its kind in India, and that the aim is to spread the values of Hinduism and prevent religious conversions. Reddy also offered assistance to the management of the newly constructed Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Hyderabad Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the popular Hindu temple of Lord Venkateshwara on Tirumala, has decided to establish a platform for all non-Hindus to declare their faith in Hinduism and adopt Sanatan Dharma as a way of life. This was announced by TTD trust board chairman Bhumana Karunukar Reddy on the second day of the Dharmika Sadas being held at Astana Mandapam in Tirumala.

HT Image
HT Image

“The TTD has decided to set up a platform, which will provide an opportunity for people of any faith to declare their faith in Hinduism, belief in Hindu gods and adopt Sanatana Dharma, which has been the way of life for centuries,” Reddy said while speaking to the reporters on the sidelines of the Dharmika Sadas.

Stating that such a platform would be the first of its kind in the country, the chairman said he was happy that Tirumala, the abode of revered Hindu god Lord Mahavishnu, would become the place for the people to declare their faith in Hinduism.

He said, pontiffs and religious heads of various peethams and math participating in the Dharmik Sadas wanted TTD to take the lead to spread the Sanatana Dharma by stopping religious conversions.

Reddy recalled that in the past, too, TTD had organised programmes like Dalit Govindam, Kalyanamastu and Kaisika Dwadasi that helped prevent religious conversions in the remote areas.

“The idea is to spread the values embedded in the great epics, heritage, culture and religious texts of Hindu religion among the public, especially the younger generation of today,” he said.

The TTD chairman also offered to extend all possible assistance to the management of newly constructed Shri Ram temple at Ayodhya in temple administration and crowd management.

“For several decades, TTD had acquired expertise in handling the temple administration and had not faced any difficulty in handling the increasing footfall of the pilgrims. We are ready to give any suggestions to the Ayodhya temple management in any manner as they deem it necessary,” Reddy added.

    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

Monday, February 05, 2024
