'Lens of national interest' key as India navigates turbulent world: Jaishankar at HTLS

The turbulence the world is going through could last a few years, maybe till the end of the decade, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday, adding that India's compass for steer through these choppy waters is the "lens of national interest". External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at HT Leadership Summit 2026 in New Delhi on Saturday, Nov 14

Jaishankar said the global order today was navigating "stormy seas" amid multiple conflicts, frictions and uncertainties, and was going through a transition. He was speaking to R Sukumar, Editor-in-Chief, Hindustan Times, at the 24th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi. The theme of this year's summit is "New Rules. New Realities." Track LIVE updates from Hindustan Times Leadership Summit here

Asked what the "new world order" could look like, Jaishankar said it was not completely abstract, and stressed that it would be multipolar, with many decision-making centres. He said he hoped India would play a big role in it.

"It [the world order] will have a transition and we are in the transition phase. We hope we have much stronger influence... an Indian perspective. The new order would be more multipolar...Many more centres of autonomous decision-making," he said.