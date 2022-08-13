Tussle between AAP and BJP over freebies continues

Keeping up the attack on the central government over remarks on so-called freebie politics, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia of the Aam Aadmi Party alleged gross financial mismanagement of the nation by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is busy catering to the needs of his “super-rich friends”, but has no time to pay heed to the taxpayers’ woes, Sisodia said at a media briefing.

“Prime Minister’s dostwaad (crony capitalism) has completely ruined the country’s economy,” the AAP leader said. “He is using taxpayers’ money to fill the coffers of his friends. It is for the first time in the last 75 years that a central government has stooped so low that it is collecting taxes on milk, curd and atta, chawal (flour and rice).”

Sisodia demanded an explanation from the central government on its financial decisions.

“Why is he favouring his friends by writing off their debts worth ₹10 lakh crore and waiving off their tax worth ₹5 lakh crore at the cost of imposing tax on basic edible commodities?” Sisodia asked. “Why has the economy of the country reached such a shambolic condition that you have to say if facilities are given to the common man free of cost, the country will be left in ruins?”

Modi’s recent remarks on the culture of political parties offering freebies has become a sore point for outfits like AAP, which often offer free power and water, among other things, in state elections. The AAP has hit out against the Centre’s stand saying their schemes were welfare projects meant to empower all citizens.

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra said Sisodia has been attacking the Centre so that he can project himself as a “victim” in an alleged liquor scam if legal action is taken against him.

“The AAP leaders know the Delhi deputy chief minister is in the wrong and will suffer the fate of Satyendar Jain, who is behind bars on money laundering charges,” Patra said.

