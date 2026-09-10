Veteran politician and sitting lawmaker VS Babu who shot to fame after defeating former chief minister MK Stalin from Kolathur constituency in Assembly elections this year has been hospitalised for a 'respiratory ailment', the private healthcare provider said on Thursday.

VS Babu turned out to be a giant slayer after he defeated former CM MK Stalin in this year's Tamil Nadu assembly polls (ANI videograb)

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A bulletin from MGM Healthcare said, Babu was admitted to the hospital on September 9 with a respiratory ailment and is presently under the care of a multidisciplinary team of specialists in the Critical Care Unit.

"He is receiving suitable medical management and respiratory support as clinically indicated. His condition is presently stable with supportive care.", the bulletin which was issued at 12.15 pm, said.

Meanwhile, another bulletin issued at 5.15 pm said, Babu is receiving 'suitable medical management. His condition remains stable and he is continuing to recover with supportive care."

"He continues to remain under close monitoring and medical supervision," the bulletin added.

Seventy-five-year-old Babu, who began his political career in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) became the party's North Chennai district secretary. He formally became a MLA in 2006 from the Purasaiwalkam seat. However, he later exited the DMK and in February 2026 he joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

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{{^usCountry}} One of the seasoned politicians in the Tamil Nadu political landscape, Babu was pitted against the current DMK President and former chief minister M K Stalin at the Kolathur constituency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the seasoned politicians in the Tamil Nadu political landscape, Babu was pitted against the current DMK President and former chief minister M K Stalin at the Kolathur constituency. {{/usCountry}}

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Babu secured 82,997 votes in Kolathur segment. He defeated Stalin by a margin of 8,795 votes causing a major political upset to the DMK leader and his party cadres in the Assembly elections.