Home / India News / Watch: Twin sisters, both IT professionals, marry same man in Mumbai. Case filed

india news
Published on Dec 04, 2022 08:50 PM IST

It was no secret wedding and the family of both the brides and the groom agreed to the bizarre arrangement where twin sisters married the same man.

Screenshot from the viral video of of two IT professionals marrying the same man, Atul.
ByPoulomi Ghosh

Twin sisters from Mumbai entered into a bizarre agreement to marry the same man against now a non-cognisable offence under Section 494 has been filed. The wedding ceremony was held in Maharashtra's Solapur district, the videos of which went viral shocking social media users.

According to a PTI report, the twin sisters Rinky and Pinky are 36 years old and agreed to marry Atul and both their families agreed to this arrangement. Reports said they have been Rinky, Pinky and Atul have been living together in the same house since childhood and after the death of Rinky-Pinky's father, Atul helped the family.

As seen in the video, it was no secret wedding. The names of the brides and the groom were written prominently at the place where the event was held. In the clipping from the Jaimala ceremony, many people can be seen cheering for the twin sisters who tried to garland the groom who was on the shoulders of a few men as it happens in Hindu wedding rituals. The twin sisters attempted to garland Atul at the same time and failed in their first attempt. Then they put the jaimala on him one by one.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Poulomi Ghosh

Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.

Topics
viral video solapur maharashtra
