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Twisha Sharma’s last rites held in Bhopal after second postmortem by AIIMS team

Family members said Twisha’s mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, and husband, Samarth Singh, were not allowed to attend the cremation ceremony.

Updated on: May 24, 2026 05:10 pm IST
Edited by Priyanjali Narayan
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The last rites of former model-actor Twisha Sharma, 32, was performed at 5 pm on Sunday at Bhadbhada Ghat in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, following a second postmortem conducted by a four-member AIIMS Delhi team in Bhopal.

Bhopal, May 24 (ANI): Body of Twisha Sharma being handed over to family members for the last rites at AIIMS Bhopal mortuary, in Bhopal on Sunday. (ANI Video Grab)

“I am very emotional right now. I just want to bid farewell to my daughter first," Twisha's father Navnidhi Sharma said minutes before the last rites.

Family members said Twisha’s mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, and husband, Samarth Singh, were not allowed to attend the cremation ceremony.

Ashish Sharma also made strong remarks against Samarth Singh’s family, alleging their responsibility in the case and demanding accountability.

"They (the accused family) themselves are responsible for this entire accident, so if they come forward with honesty and truth, they should clearly state their facts. That would be enough for them, because now that compensation cannot be made," he added.

His remarks came as the second post-mortem of Twisha Sharma was being conducted by a team of senior doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhopal, following directions from the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Earlier, Twisha’s father, Navnidhi Sharma, said the AIIMS team had assured the family of a fair and unbiased postmortem.

"We are hopeful that the team will work out good findings because the whole point of a second postmortem is if someone feels something is missing," he had said.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Saturday registered a suo motu case titled ‘In Re Alleged Institutional Bias and Procedural Discrepancies in the Unnatural Death of a Young Woman at Matrimonial Home’. A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant is expected to hear the matter on Monday.

 
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