Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari moves to new US-based role

Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari has been moved to a new role based in the US, a senior official from the company said on Friday, even as the platform’s friction with the Indian government, and the opposition more recently, continued.

Yu Sasamoto, the vice president of Twitter’s Japan, South Korea and Asia Pacific, announced Maheshwari’s role change in a tweet on Friday. “Thank you to @manishm for your leadership of our Indian business over the past 2+ years. Congrats on your new US-based role in charge of revenue strategy and operations for new markets worldwide. Excited to see you lead this important growth opportunity for Twitter,” Sasamot said. Maheshwari has not reacted to the tweet on the micro-blogging platform.

Meanwhile, online technology news platform TechCrunch reported that Maheshwari would be relocating to the US and taking on a new role as senior director, revenue strategy and operations with focus on new market entry, citing a company spokesperson.

Earlier on June 21, Maheshwari was summoned by the Uttar Pradesh police in connection with the video of an alleged hate crime that was shared widely on the social media platform. The police asked him to appear before the police in person on June 24 at the Loni border police station, following which he moved the Karnataka High Court regarding the notice. However, the HC, in its order a month later on July 23, quashed the notice but allowed the police to question Maheshwari virtually at his office or at his residence in Bengaluru. The court had earlier also restrained the police from taking any coercive action on the case. The Ghaziabad police had booked Maheshwari along with Twitter, Twitter India, a few journalists and some Congress leaders regarding the case, alleging that video was shared widely to cause communal unrest.

In a separate incident, Maheshwari was also booked by the UP Police over the depiction of a wrong map of India. The company had also faced continuous pressure from the government over compliance with the new IT rules. However, the government told the Delhi High Court on August 10 that Twitter was “prima facie” in compliance with the rules by appointing a chief compliance officer (CCO), resident grievance officer (RGO) and nodal contact person on permanent basis. More recently, the company was again on the news after the handles of several Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi’s, were blocked for sharing a picture of Gandhi meeting with the family of a minor rape victim in Delhi.