Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Twitter India names Vinay Prakash as resident grievance officer
india news

Twitter India names Vinay Prakash as resident grievance officer

Twitter has been facing the ire of the Indian government over its non-compliance with the new IT rules, which among other important requirements, mandate the appointment of three key personnel - chief compliance officer, nodal officer and grievance officer by social media platforms with more than five million users
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 11, 2021 10:50 AM IST
File photo for representational purposes. (Reuters)

Social media giant Twitter, which is currently involved in a standoff with the Centre over the latter’s new Information Technology (I-T) rules, has appointed Vinay Prakash as the resident grievance officer for India. As per the information on Twitter’s website, users can contact Prakash at ‘grievance-officer-in @ twitter.com’.

Twitter has been facing the ire of the Indian government over its non-compliance with the new IT rules, which among other important requirements, mandate the appointment of three key personnel - chief compliance officer, nodal officer and grievance officer by social media platforms with more than five million users. All these three officers have to residents in India.

Earlier, the US based technological company had appointed Dharmendra Chatur as its interim resident grievance officer for India. However, Chatur resigned from the post in June.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

US restaurant takes employees on Vegas trip as ‘they deserve a break’

Niharika NM’s rant about people giving useless tips may crack you up

Cobra mom and her 26 babies rescued from a house in Odisha. See pics

This is how Vikas Khanna’s pet dog stops him from working on weekend. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP