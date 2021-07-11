Twitter India names Vinay Prakash as resident grievance officer

Social media giant Twitter, which is currently involved in a standoff with the Centre over the latter’s new Information Technology (I-T) rules, has appointed Vinay Prakash as the resident grievance officer for India. As per the information on Twitter’s website, users can contact Prakash at ‘grievance-officer-in @ twitter.com’.

Twitter has been facing the ire of the Indian government over its non-compliance with the new IT rules, which among other important requirements, mandate the appointment of three key personnel - chief compliance officer, nodal officer and grievance officer by social media platforms with more than five million users. All these three officers have to residents in India.

Earlier, the US based technological company had appointed Dharmendra Chatur as its interim resident grievance officer for India. However, Chatur resigned from the post in June.