Twitter removes incorrect map showing J&K and Ladakh as separate from India

After facing severe backlash, Twitter on Monday got rid of a controversial map of India which showed Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh as a separate country. On late Monday night, the global map which earlier appeared on the career section of Twitter website under the header ‘Tweep Life' was removed completely from the web page.

The furore comes amid a bitter stand-off between the Indian government and Twitter over compliance with new IT rules.

After the distorted map came under public scrutiny and triggered a heavy censuring from netizens, demands of strict action against the microblogging platform were raised.

This is not the first time that Twitter has misrepresented India's map. Earlier, it had shown Leh as part of China.

Twitter is yet to comment on revoking the global map from its website.

This is the second time Twitter has misrepresented India’s map. In October last year, the Centre had served Twitter with a notice over the geotag for Leh showing it as a part of China. Writing to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, the Centre on October 22 conveyed its “disappointment regarding the misrepresentation of the map of India”.

It also asked Twitter to explain why action should not be taken against it and the micro-blogging site resolved the issue.

Assistant professor of political science at the University of Albany, Christopher Clary, however, said that according to analysis, Twitter was also misrepresenting the map of the US. “By this analysis, I guess Twitter is also showing at least 10 American states as separate countries,” Clary tweeted.