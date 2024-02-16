Two arrested under SC/ST Act in Koppal village, say police

Two people have been arrested under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 for allegedly practising “untouchability in business establishments”, in Koppal district of Karnataka, said police on Thursday, adding, a third person is absconding. HT Image

Koppal rural police inspector N Bakesh confirmed the development. The inspector said: “A case has been registered against Venkoba (45) and Sanjeevappa (54) (both go by first name) under the Prevention of Atrocities Act. Both have been arrested.”

Another accused, whose identity police did not reveal, is absconding. “A search has been launched for the accused. An investigation is going on into the matter,” said the inspector.

According to the officials, the complaint was filed based on an incident that took place at Venkoba’s shop when a man belonging to the Dalit community was denied a haircut. “The accused passed explicit remarks about his caste and refused to offer him services at his shop,” said an official familiar with the probe.

According to the police, the incident was reported in Halavarthy village of the district. This is not the first incident as earlier also similar incidents of Dalits allegedly “facing discrimination, being denied entry into hotels and barbershops, and being refused basic services such as haircuts, have taken place” said the official.

During probe, the instances of “Dalits being provided separate plates and treated as untouchables” have come to the fore with establishments claiming “unavailability of services” , said another official while quoting members from Dalit community.

The members from the Dalit community have also accused a few people of “perpetuating and condoning discriminatory practices”, said police. Dalits have expressed outrage and called for the closure of establishments engaging in prejudiced behaviour.

Taking a suo moto cognisance of the instances, the district authorities registered a complaint at the Koppal rural police station against three individuals, including hotel owner Sanjeevappa and barber shop owner Venkoba, said the officials.

According to the officials, over 80 Dalit families reside in the Halavarthi village.

In a related development, government officials, including sub divisional magistrate Mahesh Malagatti and deputy superintendent of police Channappa Saravagol also conducted an inspection of the village on Thursday and held a peace meeting.

“We conducted a meeting and had breakfast with members of both communities on Thursday,” SDM Mahesh Malagatti said. “Both communities have pledged to live peacefully and without discrimination against the Madiga community. We will take stringent action if any such incident takes place,” he added.

Officials also issued stern warnings to villagers against practising untouchability.

“As of now, the situation in the village is peaceful owing to the timely intervention of the district administration,” inspector N Bakesh said.