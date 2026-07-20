Two barge into Imphal East home, shoot man dead, injure wife: Manipur police

A 52-year-old man was shot dead and his 53-year-old wife critically injured after unknown people broke into their house in Manipur’s Imphal East district early on Monday, police said.

Police identified the deceased as Ngangkham Thambou and his injured wife as Ngangkham Ongbi Keinatombi.

Police said the incident occurred around 2.30 am, when some unknown miscreants entered a residential house at Keirao Wangkhem Mamang Leikai in Imphal East and attacked the couple using firearms and a sharp-edged weapon.

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Police identified the deceased as Ngangkham Thambou and his injured wife as Ngangkham Ongbi Keinatombi.

The accused fled following the attack. Keinatombi was taken to Shija Hospital in Imphal West for treatment. She was later referred to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

“Keinatombi sustained injuries to the back of her neck, suspected to have been caused by a sharp-edged object. Her condition is still critical but she is out of danger,” a hospital authority told HT.

Police have registered a case at Irilbung police station in Imphal East under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

Police said an investigation is underway to nab the accused. “During spot investigation, one empty 9 mm bullet casing was recovered from the spot,” a police officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} Convenor of a joint action committee (JAC), formed in connection with the incident, Huidrom Brojen said that two unknown miscreants reportedly broke through the main door of Thambou’s residence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Convenor of a joint action committee (JAC), formed in connection with the incident, Huidrom Brojen said that two unknown miscreants reportedly broke through the main door of Thambou’s residence. {{/usCountry}}

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“They entered the room of Thambou’s son, and a confrontation took place between them. One of the miscreants then shot Thambou at point-blank range and attacked Keinatombi on the neck with a sharp-edged object. Both of them escaped from the spot immediately,” he said.

“Thambou is a labourer and a daily wage earner, and why those miscreants killed him is still confusing. Before the incident, the locality’s electricity transformer was cut off by some unknown miscreants. The incident could be a premeditated murder,” he added.

The JAC also urged the government and the authorities concerned to book the culprits by July 22. Until then, the JAC and the victim’s family will not accept the body.