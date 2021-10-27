Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two Chhattisgarh journalists arrested on charges of extortion

Congress MLAs Brihaspat Singh and Kuldeep Juneja filed a complaint against a web news portal alleging attempt to extort money by Madhukar Dubey, who is also the portal’s owner, and Avinash Palliwar
A senior Chhattisgarh police officer said the arrests were made following the lawmakers’ complaint that they got an extortion call from one of the two journalists. (Shutterstock image)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 09:53 AM IST
By Ritesh Mishra

The Chhattisgarh Police have arrested two journalists in Raipur for allegedly publishing a “misleading and baseless report” in a web portal against two ruling Congress lawmakers and extorting money from them.

Brihaspat Singh and Kuldeep Juneja, the lawmakers, on Monday filed a complaint against the portal. Madhukar Dubey, who is also the portal’s owner, and Avinash Palliwar, were arrested on Monday. They have been booked under the Indian Penal Code’s Sections including 189 (threat of injury to public servant), 384 (extortion), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Also Read | ‘It could’ve been avoided’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Jashpur incident

Police superintendent Prashant Agarwal cited the complaint in the case and said the lawmakers alleged they got a call of extortion from one of the two. “The FIR (first information report) was registered on the basis of the complaint and arrests have been made. A primary investigation suggested the news was baseless and there no sting as the portal claimed.” Agarwal said as per the norm in cases involving journalists, a deputy inspector general-level officer will review the charge sheet before it is filed in the case.

Dubey’s wife, Archna, alleged police arrested her husband under pressure and without any investigation. “How can you arrest a journalist without even investigating the complaint...? The police are under pressure of politicians and working as their tool.”

