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Two Congress ministers join Vijay-led Tamil Nadu govt, first in 59 years

The Congress, which has five lawmakers in the Tamil Nadu assembly, was among the first parties to back the TVK when it fell short of a majority

Published on: May 21, 2026 12:55 pm IST
By S Vijay Karthik
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Two Congress lawmakers were among 23 ministers inducted into Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay-led council of ministers on Thursday, making the party a part of the government in the southern state for the first time in 59 years. The Congress lost power in Tamil Nadu in 1967.

Congress lawmakers Rajesh Kumar and P Viswanathan took oath as ministers. (X)

Rajesh Kumar and P Viswanathan took oath as ministers in the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led government a day after Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge approved their induction. They raised slogans hailing the late former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, the opposition leader in the Lok Sabha.

The Congress is negotiating a Rajya Sabha berth from Tamil Nadu with CV Shanmugam, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader, set to retire from the Upper House in June. Tamil Nadu’s ruling alliance is set to win that seat.

The Congress, which has five lawmakers in the Tamil Nadu assembly, was among the first parties to back TVK (108 seats) when it fell short of a majority in the 234-member assembly. It quit the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance to back the TVK-led grouping.

 
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