Chhattisgarh: Two dupe BJP leader of 41.3 lakhs, case filed

Raipur: A long-term Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary in Chhattisgarh was duped of ₹41.30 lakh by two people, who, claiming high-level political connections, promised to get him appointed to the top post in the state mineral corporation in lieu of money, police said on Wednesday. In the last eight months, as many as 187 cases of task fraud totalling ₹ 19.10 crore have been registered at the cybercrime police station (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Based on a complaint filed by Santosh Kataria, 64, who has held key positions in the BJP, including its district unit president in North Bastar in the undivided Madhya Pradesh, a case of cheating has been registered against the accused, identified as Kajal Joshi and Rajiv Soni, police said.

In his complaint, Kataria, a resident of Keshkal, alleged that he first met the two accused, who claimed to have strong ties with senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers, and state leadership, at a meeting in Raipur.

“After the meeting, on August 12, 2024, Kajal Joshi, who claimed to be a resident of Nagpur and Delhi, contacted me on my cell phone and introduced herself as an office-bearer of BJP and RSS front organisations. She claimed she had close connections with central ministers and top officials in the Chhattisgarh government and could help me get appointed as chairman of the Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation. In return, she demanded ₹3 crore,” Kataria alleged in the first information report (FIR), registered at the Keshkal police station on Tuesday.

According to the FIR, seen by HT, Kataria told her that he could not arrange such a huge amount immediately, and that he could manage ₹20 lakh.

“On August 20, 2024, I paid ₹20 lakh in cash to Joshi in Delhi. Later, on September 19, 2024, I transferred ₹1.30 lakh using the QR code she provided. In October last year, at Hotel Clarks in Raipur, I handed over another ₹20 lakh in cash to Kajal Joshi and Rajiv Soni,” Kataria alleged.

However, his name never appeared in any official records for appointment to various boards and corporations.

“I tried contacting them on their mobile, but Joshi stopped answering my calls. Suspicious, I reached out to senior BJP leaders and was informed that this woman has cheated many others in a similar way,” the complaint added.

On Tuesday, Kataria filed a complaint to the Keshkal police, demanding strict action against the accused.

“Based on the complaint received, an FIR has been registered at the Keshkal police station under sections 318(4) (cheating), and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS. The case is under investigation and needful legal action is being initiated,” police said in a statement.

ANY DETAILS ON THE TWO ACCUSED?

The incident, meanwhile, also triggered a political slugfest between the Opposition Congress and ruling BJP in the state.

“The case reflects how posts are sold in the BJP government. Three posts of ministers are vacant and it seems they will also be sold,” Congress spokesperson RP Singh alleged.

The BJP countered the claim and said the case should not be linked to the government.

“This is a simple case of forgery and every politician understands it. I also got similar offers…It should not be linked to the government,” Sacchinand Upasane, state BJP spokesperson, said.