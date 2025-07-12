7 of 10 standing committees to be chaired by BJP leaders in Chandigarh

The administration on Friday constituted 10 Standing Committees under the Administrator’s Advisory Council, with seven of them chaired by leaders associated with the BJP. Standing committees will hold individual meetings to deliberate on key issues and will submit their inputs ahead of the Advisory Council meeting chaired by UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria. (HT photo for representation)

According to the official order issued by the UT home department, key appointments include BJP state president JP Malhotra, senior leaders Sanjay Tandon, Satya Pal Jain, Satnam Sandhu, Gian Chand Gupta, mayor Anup Gupta, and former mayor Subhash Chawla.

Among others, Congress MP Manish Tewari and AAP’s Vijaypal Singh have also been appointed as committee chairpersons. However, former BJP state president Arun Sood has not been included this time. Each committee has been assigned specific thematic responsibilities with designated chairpersons, members, and member secretaries.

The Education Committee will be chaired by the BJP state president Jatinder Pal Malhotra. Members of this committee include Panjab University vice-chancellor Renu Vig, mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla, Press Club president Saurabh Duggal, SAD (Chandigarh) president Charanjit Singh, SD College Sector-32 principal Ajay Sharma, and Laghu Udyog Bharati president Avi Bhasin.

The Environment Committee will be headed by former Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta. Committee members include Lions Club president Jagdish Walia, MD of Ramani Group Hari Om Verma, Rotary Club president Jatinder Kapoor, Dr Ravinder Nath, architect Manmohan Khanna, and retired IAS officer Urvashi Gulati.

The Health Committee will be chaired by Dr Raj Bahadur, director of Mohali Spinal Injury Centre. Members include MP Kirron Kher, IMA president Dr Pawan Kumar, Dr Ashima Goyal, PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal, Dr Sanjay Kaushik, and IMA chairman Dr Sanjeev Bhatia.

The Art, Culture and Tourism Committee will be headed by MP Manish Tewari. Members include Congress state president HS Lucky, Bharti Sood, Sukhwinder Kaur Brar, former mayor Davesh Moudgil, and NZCC Patiala director Mohammad Farqan Khan.

Law and Order Committee appointed chairman to Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Sandhu. Committee members include former mayor Kuldeep Kumar, Kamaljit Singh Panchi, Subhash Aggarwal, Chandigarh Hotel-Restaurant Association Chairman Manmohan Singh, and Yudhveer Singh Kaura.

The Sports Committee will be chaired by BJP leader and UTCA president Sanjay Tandon. Members include retired IAS TVSN Prasad, national badminton coach Surinder Kumar, and former head coach Shiv Singh.

The Transport Committee will be chaired by AAP state president Vijaypal Singh. Members include senior advocate Chetal Mittal, Rakesh Bhalla, Rakesh Ratan Aggarwal, Chandigarh Transport Association president Jasbir Singh Gill, and FICCI Chandigarh president.

The Social Welfare Committee will be chaired by additional solicitor general of India Satya Pal Jain. Members include Sangeeta Jain and Shipra Bansal.

Periphery Area Development Committee will be chaired by former mayor Subhash Chawla. Members include advocate Ajay Jagga, Baljinder Singh, and Taranjit Singh Bamrah.

The Urban Infrastructure and Planning Committee will be headed by former Mayor Anup Gupta. Members include leader of opposition in MC Jaswinder Kaur, CRAFED chairman Hitesh Kumar, former Haryana chief architect AK Sabharwal, Chandigarh Vyapar Mandal president Sanjeev Chadha, and architect Kapil Setia.

