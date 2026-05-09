Two friends, returning after IPL match, crushed under speeding car

Two friends returning home after watching an IPL match were killed in a tragic road accident in the national capital after a speeding car allegedly rammed into their motorcycle, police said.

The accident took place in the jurisdiction of Khajuri Khas Flyover in Northeast Delhi late at night.(PTI)

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The accident took place in the jurisdiction of Khajuri Khas Flyover in Northeast Delhi late at night.

According to initial information, the victims were riding a bike when a speeding car hit them soon after descending from the flyover.

The impact of the collision was severe, and both riders died on the spot, officials said.

The deceased were identified as Hemat Tiwari and Rohit alias Sonu.

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and shifted the bodies for post-mortem examination.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident on April 28, two people lost their lives in a road accident on Ashok Road in Delhi. The two were cousins and returning home after watching an IPL match.

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{{^usCountry}} At approximately 10:30 PM, the younger brother, Abhav, was speaking to his father and informing him that they would reach home within half an hour; however, the entire tragedy unfolded precisely while he was on the phone with his father, claiming the lives of both brothers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At approximately 10:30 PM, the younger brother, Abhav, was speaking to his father and informing him that they would reach home within half an hour; however, the entire tragedy unfolded precisely while he was on the phone with his father, claiming the lives of both brothers. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Currently, the police are actively investigating the matter and are examining footage from all CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity of the accident site. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Currently, the police are actively investigating the matter and are examining footage from all CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity of the accident site. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to police sources, "Preliminary investigations suggest that this appears to be a hit-and-run case. Two male persons were lying on the road unconscious, and they were rushed to the hospital, where they were declared dead. District Crime Team was called, and a forensic examination of the spot was conducted. The bodies were shifted to the RML mortuary. The identity of the deceased was established as Yagya Bhatia, R/o Ashok Nagar, Delhi, Age 20 yrs, a student of BSc and Abhav Bhatia, Ashok Nagar, Delhi, Age 14 yrs, a school student. A case has been registered under the relevant sections on the statement." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police sources, "Preliminary investigations suggest that this appears to be a hit-and-run case. Two male persons were lying on the road unconscious, and they were rushed to the hospital, where they were declared dead. District Crime Team was called, and a forensic examination of the spot was conducted. The bodies were shifted to the RML mortuary. The identity of the deceased was established as Yagya Bhatia, R/o Ashok Nagar, Delhi, Age 20 yrs, a student of BSc and Abhav Bhatia, Ashok Nagar, Delhi, Age 14 yrs, a school student. A case has been registered under the relevant sections on the statement." {{/usCountry}}

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Futher details are awaited.

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