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Two friends, returning after IPL match, crushed under speeding car

The impact of the collision was severe, and both riders died on the spot, officials said.

Published on: May 09, 2026 12:14 pm IST
ANI |
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Two friends returning home after watching an IPL match were killed in a tragic road accident in the national capital after a speeding car allegedly rammed into their motorcycle, police said.

The accident took place in the jurisdiction of Khajuri Khas Flyover in Northeast Delhi late at night.(PTI)

The accident took place in the jurisdiction of Khajuri Khas Flyover in Northeast Delhi late at night.

According to initial information, the victims were riding a bike when a speeding car hit them soon after descending from the flyover.

The impact of the collision was severe, and both riders died on the spot, officials said.

The deceased were identified as Hemat Tiwari and Rohit alias Sonu.

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and shifted the bodies for post-mortem examination.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident on April 28, two people lost their lives in a road accident on Ashok Road in Delhi. The two were cousins and returning home after watching an IPL match.

Futher details are awaited.

 
speeding car road accident
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