Two IndiGo flights avert mid-air collision, DGCA orders probe

Two IndiGo flights averted a mid-air collision over Bengaluru airport just after take off earlier this month, prompting the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to initiate a probe into the matter, officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident took place at Kempegowda International Airport on January 7 when IndiGo flights 6E 455 (to Kolkata) and another flight 6E 246 (to Bhubaneswar) were reportedly given the mandatory clearances from the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) at the same time.

As per guidelines, some time difference needs to be maintained during clearances for safe and smooth operation of flights.

“We are investigating the matter and will take strictest action against those found delinquent,” DGCA director general Arun Kumar said.

The airport in Bengaluru comprises two parallel runways – north and south. Officials familiar with the case said the north runway was in use for departures while the south was looking after arrivals on the morning of January 7.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The south runway was shut later in the day but the change was reportedly not communicated to the south tower controller. The north runway, meanwhile, was being used entirely for flight operations,” an airport official said, seeking anonymity.

As the change in runways was reportedly not communicated, the south tower controller gave the required approval to the Kolkata-bound flight for departure. At the same time, the north tower controller gave permission to the Bhubaneswar-bound aircraft to take off from the north runway, the official said.

“It was when both the aircraft after departure were converging, that luckily, the approach radar controller (in the air traffic control) noticed them moving towards each other and immediately instructed both the pilots to diverge and avoid a mid-air collision,” the official said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It was due to the pilots’ last minute divergence that a collision was averted, “ the official added.

The incident was neither recorded in any logbook nor was it reported by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the official claimed.

IndiGo did not comment on the matter. AAI, on the other hand, remained unavailable for a comment.