A late-night party organised by senior superintendent of police (SSP) Akshat Garg in Assam's Kokrajhar district during the last weekend allegedly turned into a physical altercation between two senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including the host.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma salutes during the Passing Out Parade of 1,726 newly recruited Assam Police personnel at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy (LBPA) on the occasion of Lachit Diwas, Dergaon, in Golaghat on Tuesday. (ANI) more less

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As per police sources, an argument broke out between Garg and deputy inspector general (DIG) of the Western Range, YT Gyatso, following a verbal disagreement and escalated into a physical confrontation in which Garg sustained multiple injuries.

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The incident took place at the premises of the 7th Assam Police Battalion in Saraikhola. The police department has not officially confirmed the incident or released a statement, but Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said he was aware of the matter.

Sarma, however, called it a personal matter and said, "This happened at a private party, and the officers were not on duty. This was a personal matter, and since they were not on duty, we cannot say anything."

He added, "If this had happened when they were on duty, we would have intervened and taken necessary steps."

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{{^usCountry}} Assam Police headquarters has not issued an official statement on the alleged incident so far. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Assam Police headquarters has not issued an official statement on the alleged incident so far. {{/usCountry}}

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Sources said the DGP had asked senior IPS officer Surendra Kumar to intervene and facilitate a reconciliation between the two officers.

The circumstances surrounding the confrontation, the nature of Garg's injuries, the role of others present at the gathering and whether a formal departmental inquiry has been initiated remain unclear.

CM Sarma's message on police conduct

Earlier on Tuesday, while addressing a passing-out parade of newly recruited Assam Police personnel at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon, the chief minister issued a series of instructions on how police officers and personnel should conduct themselves while dealing with the public.

He told the recruits to stay away from intoxicating substances, refrain from using abusive or indecent language and ensure their speech, behaviour, and overall conduct reflected the dignity of the uniform.