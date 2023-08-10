Two 'I's in I.N.D.I.A stand for...: PM Modi says Congress name, symbol ‘stolen’

PM Modi in his reply to the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha on Thursday said the INDIA alliance -- Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance -- is a 'Ghamandi' alliance and the opposition have only added two 'I's to NDA and those two 'I's stand for the pride -- one I for the arrogance of the 26 parties and the second I for the arrogance of one family.

PM Modi speaking in Parliament on Thursday. (PTI)

Taking a jibe at the name, PM Modi said the I dot N dot name suggests that they have already divided India.

"I want to express my sympathy with the opposition because a few days ago you performed the last rites of UPA in Bengaluru. But I am not to be blamed for the delay because on one hand, you were performing last rites but you were also celebrating …aur jashan bhi kis cheez ka- khandhar par naya plaster lagane ka...I want to tell the opposition that you are following those who even after so many generations are not able to differentiate between Lal mirch and Hari mirch'..." PM Modi said.

"This 'Ghamandiya' alliance is a guarantee of double-digit inflation, corruption, policy paralysis, instability, appeasement, dynasty, unemployment, violence and terrorism. It is Modi's guarantee that in my third term, India will be among the top three economies in the world..." PM Modi added.

"...I can understand the troubles of Congress. For years, they have been launching, again and again, a failed product. The launching fails every time. The result is that their hatred for voters has reached its peak. The launching fails and they harbour hatred for voters. But PR people propagate 'Mohabbat ki dukan'. That is why, people of the country are saying, 'Ye hai loot ki dukan, jhooth ka bazaar'..." PM Modi said.

