Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Two Jharkhand labourers die as railway tunnel collapses in Bengal’s Kalimpong
india news

Two Jharkhand labourers die as railway tunnel collapses in Bengal’s Kalimpong

The accident occurred at Bhalu Khola of Kalimpong district. The 5.5 km long tunnel No 10, a part of which collapsed, is being built between Bhalu Khola and Tar Khola. It is the longest of the 14 proposed tunnels in the hilly region.
By Pramod Giri
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 07:42 PM IST
The deceased have been identified as Saiku Murmu and Naresh Soren. They were declared dead on arrival at the Kalimpong district hospital. (GETTY IMAGES.)

Two migrant labourers from Jharkhand died and five others were injured when part of a tunnel being built for the Sevoke-Rangpo railway track caved in on Thursday night in Kalimpong district.

Officials of Indian Railway Construction Company (IRCON), which is laying the 44.98 km railway track between West Bengal and Sikkim, said incessant rainfall over the last five days triggered mudslide. The larger part of the railway track is being built in Bengal. The section in Sikkim will be only 3.44 km long. The project will add Sikkim to the nation’s railway map.

The deceased have been identified as Saiku Murmu and Naresh Soren. They were declared dead on arrival at the Kalimpong district hospital.

The accident occurred at Bhalu Khola in the Malli police station area of Kalimpong district. The 5.5 km long tunnel No 10, a part of which collapsed, is being built between Bhalu Khola and Tar Khola. It is the longest of the 14 proposed tunnels in the hilly region.

The foundation stone of the railway track, connecting Sevoke in Darjeeling district of Bengal to Rangpo in Sikkim, was laid by Mamata Banerjee in 2009 when she was the Union railway minister.

R Vimala, district magistrate of Kalimpong, said “The injured people have been admitted in hospital. Their condition is stable.”

Tshering Thendup Bhutia, general manager of IRCON said, “The mudslide in the tunnel was triggered by incessant rainfall.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

On air: Milkha Singh recorded multi-part autobiography for Prasar Bharati

Tiger rescued in Bihar released back into forest reserve, video goes viral

Vets shave nearly 3 kg of matted fur off stray dog. Watch

Pictures of fog inside Mammoth Cave in USA's Kentucky wow people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP