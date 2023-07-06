2 dead in rain-related incidents in Karnataka, IMD issues alert

Two people were killed in separate rain-related accidents in 24 hours in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, officials said on Wednesday, as heavy rains continue to lash coastal Karnataka.

A man shelters under an umbrella during a rainfall. (AFP)

In an incident that took place on the outskirts of Mangaluru, a 52-year-old man died after he slipped and then got drowned while crossing a culvert at Pilar on Tuesday evening, officials said, adding that the deceased has been identified as Suresh Gatti.

In another incident, a 65-year-old man died after the two-wheeler, which he was driving, skidded and fell into a lake running across the road at Maliadi in Udupi district on Tuesday night, officials said, adding that the deceased was identified as Diwakar Shetty.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alerts in all three districts of coastal Karnataka. In view of the warning, the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district administrations declared a holiday on July 5 for Anganwadis, primary and high schools, and pre-university colleges.

“A red alert was issued for the coastal regions of Karnataka – Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi. Extreme heavy rainfall has been predicted in these regions for the next 24 hours... fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea,” the IMD advisory said.

“Orange alert has been issued for north Karnataka and parts of south Karnataka. Belagavi, Haveri, Raichur, Gadag, Davangere, Chitradurga, Mysuru, Bengaluru Rural and Tumakuru will get heavy rainfall,” the advisory added.

A yellow alert has been issued for Chikkamagaluru, Kodadu and Hassan.

Meanwhile, Mangaluru deputy commissioner (DC) Mullai Muhilan MP summoned the officials and held a meeting to find reasons for flooding at Pumpwell junction in the city after the downpour on Monday.

