Two LeT terrorists killed in encounter in J-K
There was exchange of fire between security forces and the terrorists at Sangam, Bijbehara.india Updated: Feb 22, 2020 04:56 IST
Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sangam on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.
Arms and ammunitions were recovered from the slain terrorists, reports news agency ANI.
Sangam #Encounter Update: 02 LeT #terrorists have been #killed in this operation by Police, CRPF & Army. #Arms & ammunition recovered. Details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/5AFEMXJJAn— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) February 21, 2020
The exchange of fire was started between security forces and terrorists at Sangam in Bijbehara on late Friday night.