Two LeT terrorists killed in encounter in J-K

india

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 04:56 IST

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sangam on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

Arms and ammunitions were recovered from the slain terrorists, reports news agency ANI.

The exchange of fire was started between security forces and terrorists at Sangam in Bijbehara on late Friday night.