Two Maoists killed in ongoing encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur: Police

Raipur: At least two Maoists were shot dead on Saturday in an ongoing encounter between the security forces and Maoist in the Indravati Tiger Reserve region of Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, police said. The exchange of fire began around 9 am on Saturday and intermittent firing has continued since then, according to a statement issued by police. (PTI/ Representative photo)

The encounter took place during a joint anti-Maoist operation based on intelligence inputs about Maoist presence in the forested area, an officer said.

The exchange of fire began around 9 am and intermittent firing has continued since then, a statement issued by police read. “Security personnel have so far recovered the bodies of two Maoist cadres, along with weapons and ammunition from the encounter site,” the statement further said.

The Maoists are yet to be identified, the officer added.

The search operation is underway, and further details are awaited. “The authorities have said that a detailed report will be issued after the completion of the operation,” the officer said.

With this, at least 137 Maoists have been shot dead this year. Last year, 219 Maoists were shot dead, which 22 were killed in 2023 and the 30 in 2022.