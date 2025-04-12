Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two Maoists killed in ongoing encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur: Police

ByRitesh Mishra
Apr 12, 2025 12:24 PM IST

The encounter between the security forces and Maoist is underway in the Indravati Tiger Reserve region of Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, police said

Raipur: At least two Maoists were shot dead on Saturday in an ongoing encounter between the security forces and Maoist in the Indravati Tiger Reserve region of Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, police said.

The exchange of fire began around 9 am on Saturday and intermittent firing has continued since then, according to a statement issued by police. (PTI/ Representative photo)
The exchange of fire began around 9 am on Saturday and intermittent firing has continued since then, according to a statement issued by police. (PTI/ Representative photo)

The encounter took place during a joint anti-Maoist operation based on intelligence inputs about Maoist presence in the forested area, an officer said.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh: 22 Maoists surrender in Bijapur, including 4 with 26 lakh bounty

The exchange of fire began around 9 am and intermittent firing has continued since then, a statement issued by police read. “Security personnel have so far recovered the bodies of two Maoist cadres, along with weapons and ammunition from the encounter site,” the statement further said.

The Maoists are yet to be identified, the officer added.

Also read: 30 Maoists killed in twin Chhattisgarh encounters

The search operation is underway, and further details are awaited. “The authorities have said that a detailed report will be issued after the completion of the operation,” the officer said.

With this, at least 137 Maoists have been shot dead this year. Last year, 219 Maoists were shot dead, which 22 were killed in 2023 and the 30 in 2022.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Two Maoists killed in ongoing encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur: Police
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On