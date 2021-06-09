Two notorious gangsters from Punjab gunned down by Bengal STF near Kolkata

Two notorious gangsters from Punjab, who were wanted for multiple crimes, were killed in an encounter with the Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal Police in the eastern outskirts of Kolkata around 3.40 pm on Wednesday, police said.

One of the criminals was suspected to be Jaipal Singh Bhullar who was involved in the murder of police personnel in Ludhiana a few months ago. The second gangster was reportedly identified as Jaspreet Jassi. They were allegedly involved in smuggling of firearms and explosives. The Bengal Police did not make any official statement till 5.15 pm

The criminals were hiding in a rented apartment at a posh multi-storeyed residential complex in New Town area. A police officer was injured when the criminals opened fire.

A huge police contingent was deployed in and around the complex since it was suspected that the slain gangsters could have had associates who might have slipped out during the encounter.

All roads were sealed. The West Bengal Police was in touch with their counterparts in Punjab.

Police officials said the STF got information about the Punjab gangsters from two men who were arrested near Siuri in Birbhum district on Sunday while they were trying to smuggle in a consignment of explosives and 9 mm pistols from Bihar.

STF personnel are examining footage captured by security cameras installed inside the complex to find more details about the movements of the slain duo.

The injured STF officer, Kartick Mohan Ghosh, was shot in the shoulder. He was rushed to AMRI Hospital in Salt Lake. He lost a lot of blood, said an officer.