‘Two people worship PM Modi and...': Rahul Gandhi in Ujjain

Published on Nov 29, 2022 08:26 PM IST

The Wayanad MP was speaking in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain after offering prayers at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple.

Rahul Gandhi offered prayers at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.
ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the Congress's Kashmir to Kanyakumari Bharat Jodo Yatra, on Tuesday renewed his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that those who perform "tapasya" (penance) receive nothing from the government, whereas "two people" worship Modi all day and receive whatever they desire".

The Wayanad MP was speaking in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain after offering prayers at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple. “Those who do 'Tapasya' do not get anything from the government. Two people worship PM Modi throughout the day and get whatever they want. Railways, airports, ports, roads, electricity everything is being made available to them," news agency ANI quoted Gandhi as saying.

Gandhi was apparently referring to business tycoons, Mukesh Ambani, and Gautam Adani. The former Congress president has repeatedly accused Modi-led dispensation of only working for the billionaires in the past and neglecting the needs of common people.

Gandhi was received by Congress district president Kamal Patel and MLAs Mahesh Parmar, Ramlal Malviya among others in Ujjain. The Congress yatra reached Panthpiplai village located in Ujjain district. Hundreds of workers were seen walking together on the 83rd day of the march.

The yatra has traversed through Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra so far.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens.

