Two pilots killed after MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan, says IAF

Two pilots were killed after a twin-seater MiG-21 aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Rajasthan’s Barmer district on Friday, the Indian Air Force said in a statement.

The incident took place around 9pm on the outskirts of Bhimda village under Batoo police station area in the district.

“A twin seater Mig-21 trainer aircraft of the IAF was airborne for a training sortie from Utarlai air base in Rajasthan this evening,” it said in a statement.

“Around 9:10 pm, the aircraft met with an accident near Barmer. Both pilots sustained fatal injuries. The IAF deeply regrets the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families,” the IAF added.

Senior officials from the air force and district administration, including Barmer collector and superintendent of police reached the spot of the incident.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari in connection with the crash of the fighter aircraft in Barmer, ANI reported.

“Deeply anguished by the loss of two Air Warriors due to an accident of IAF’s Mig-21 trainer aircraft near Barmer in Rajasthan,” Singh said on Twitter.

“Their service to the nation will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of sadness,” he said.