Two Special Police Officers go missing in J-K's Kishtwar, search operation underway

Two Special Police Officers (SPOs), on a patrol, went missing along with their weapons on Wednesday afternoon in the upper reaches of Marwah in Kishtwar district, said people familiar with the development.

Search operation launched after two SPOs go missing in J&K's Kishtwar (PTI)

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The duo was identified as Rashpal Kumar, 40 and Babbi Chand, 54, both residents of Dachan.

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Reports stated that locals heard some gunshots in the area between Kiyar and Derana on Wednesday afternoon before the two SPOs went missing.

“The duo was reportedly part of a patrol. They were on their way to makeshift base of 17 RR in Basnan area of Inderwal. It is a remote area and mobile connectivity is poor,” said a police officer.

“Army, CRPF and Police have launched searches to trace the missing SPOs but no clue so far has been found,” he added.

Both the SPOs of police were deployed with the 17 RR for patrolling the area. It may be stated here that upper reaches of the Dachhan and Marwah in Kishtwar region had remained a safe haven for the terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen during peak militancy in Doda region.

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{{^usCountry}} While police and army have so far not made any official statement on the entire incident, people familiar with the development could not rule out the possibility of brief exchange of fire between the two SPOs and terrorists in the area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While police and army have so far not made any official statement on the entire incident, people familiar with the development could not rule out the possibility of brief exchange of fire between the two SPOs and terrorists in the area. {{/usCountry}}

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The development comes hours after three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured when suspected terrorists opened fire on a security checkpoint in Akhran area near Mir Bazar, in Kulgam district of South Kashmir.

It may be stated here that security forces had killed Pakistani terrorists in the region earlier this year.

Jahangir Saroori, a Hizbul Mujahideen commander, the longest-surviving terrorist of Doda region, is believed to be hiding in the upper reaches of Kishtwar.