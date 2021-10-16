Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two terrorists behind civilian and cop killings eliminated: cops
india news

Two terrorists behind civilian and cop killings eliminated: cops

According to the police, Shahid Bashir Shiekh and Tanzeel Ahmad, both residents of Srinagar, were killed during two separate search and cordon operations in Kashmir’s Wahibugh and Bemina areas.
Security personnel patrols near an ecnounter site(ANI)
Published on Oct 16, 2021 03:26 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Srinagar

Two terrorists involved in the recent killings of a civilian and a police officer in Srinagar were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday, police said.

According to the police, Shahid Bashir Shiekh and Tanzeel Ahmad, both residents of Srinagar, were killed during two separate search and cordon operations in Kashmir’s Wahibugh and Bemina areas. “One #terrorist of #Srinagar City involved in recent civilian killing, neutralised in #Pulwama #encounter,” IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said in a Twitter post.

“He (Sheikh) was involved in the killing of a civilian, Mohammad Shafi Dar -- an employee of the Power Development Department, on 2/10/21. One AK rifle along with magazine and ammunition was recovered,” a police spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, in a separate encounter in Srinagar’s Bemina area, security forces eliminated Tanzeel Ahmad, who was involved in the killing of sub inspector Arshid Ahmad at Khanyar in September. Tanzeel was affiliated with The Resistance Force, said Singh.

So far this year, security forces have killed 123 terrorists during encounters across Kashmir.

jammu
