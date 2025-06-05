Two trucks catch fire after collision on expressway near Ahmedabad

Vehicular movement was disrupted on National Expressway 1 on Thursday morning after two trucks caught fire following a collision, around 10 km before Ahmedabad, officials said. Station Fire Officer Mata Prasad Pandey said the incident occurred at approximately 4:15 am when a parked truck was hit from behind by another vehicle. One truck driver was injured in the truck fire that broke out on National Expressway 1 in Ahmedabad.(Representational Image)

Speaking to ANI, Fire Officer Pandey said, “This morning at around 4:15 am, a truck was parked when another truck hit it from behind. Work is on to extinguish the fire. One truck driver is injured and is undergoing treatment...” "Firefighting operations are underway at the site", said the fire officer.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident last month, a fire broke out on the 8th floor of a residential building in the Memnagar area of Ahmedabad. The incident occurred on May 22 in Subhash Chowk, reportedly following a blast. Visuals from the scene showed thick plumes of smoke rising from the building.

More details are awaited.