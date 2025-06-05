Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two trucks catch fire after collision on expressway near Ahmedabad

ANI |
Jun 05, 2025 10:03 AM IST

The fire on the trucks began when another truck hit the first from behind on the National Expressway 1.

Vehicular movement was disrupted on National Expressway 1 on Thursday morning after two trucks caught fire following a collision, around 10 km before Ahmedabad, officials said. Station Fire Officer Mata Prasad Pandey said the incident occurred at approximately 4:15 am when a parked truck was hit from behind by another vehicle.

One truck driver was injured in the truck fire that broke out on National Expressway 1 in Ahmedabad.(Representational Image)
One truck driver was injured in the truck fire that broke out on National Expressway 1 in Ahmedabad.(Representational Image)

Speaking to ANI, Fire Officer Pandey said, “This morning at around 4:15 am, a truck was parked when another truck hit it from behind. Work is on to extinguish the fire. One truck driver is injured and is undergoing treatment...” "Firefighting operations are underway at the site", said the fire officer.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident last month, a fire broke out on the 8th floor of a residential building in the Memnagar area of Ahmedabad. The incident occurred on May 22 in Subhash Chowk, reportedly following a blast. Visuals from the scene showed thick plumes of smoke rising from the building.

More details are awaited.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Two trucks catch fire after collision on expressway near Ahmedabad
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On